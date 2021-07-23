Oppenheimer Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $275.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.86.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $246.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $254.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.47.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,866.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,141 shares of company stock valued at $61,311,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. ING Groep NV lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.