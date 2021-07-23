Oppenheimer Comments on KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $61.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

