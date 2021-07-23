Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 93.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,024,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after buying an additional 221,750 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 116,734 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 715,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

