Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 589,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $45,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $1,296,799,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,248,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,744,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.65. The company had a trading volume of 88,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.30. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.