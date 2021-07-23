Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 169,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after buying an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $34,036,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $11,380,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 220,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,257,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.26.

ISRG stock traded down $7.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $966.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,933. The company has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $887.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $633.29 and a 1-year high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,993 shares of company stock valued at $45,739,505 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

