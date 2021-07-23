Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $48.58 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,627 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $48,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Bank of America by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,408 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Bank of America by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,691,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,904,000 after acquiring an additional 538,772 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 746,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. 330,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,381,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.