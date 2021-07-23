Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,490 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $19,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,341,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,633,000 after purchasing an additional 865,941 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,436,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,542,000 after acquiring an additional 636,077 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 872,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,485,000 after acquiring an additional 160,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 1,121.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 157,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 144,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INFO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,869. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.53. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $116.09.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

