Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,485 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,440. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

