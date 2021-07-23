Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) fell 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.65 and last traded at $36.96. 25,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,739,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Open Lending by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $5,699,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Open Lending by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

