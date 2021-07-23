OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) & Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Head to Head Review

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) and Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.4% of OP Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of OP Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and Suncrest Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 23.23% 10.48% 1.10% Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OP Bancorp and Suncrest Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $64.43 million 2.28 $13.13 million $0.85 11.48 Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 3.83 N/A N/A N/A

OP Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OP Bancorp and Suncrest Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

OP Bancorp beats Suncrest Bank on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, and cash management services. As of February 3, 2021, it operated nine full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas. The company also had four loan production offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora Colorado; and Lynnwood and Seattle in Washington. OP Bancorp was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Suncrest Bank Company Profile

Suncrest Bank provides various banking products and services to individual and businesses in California. The company offers business banking products and services, which include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit, equipment financing, construction, small business administration, commercial loans, and small business guaranteed loans, as well as investment real estate loans; cash management services; merchant services; and certificate of deposit registry services. It also offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards. In addition, the company provides agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment finance, and development loans, as well as USDA B and I loans, and farmer mac loans. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, e-statement, online bill pay, ATM, remote and mobile deposit capture, and other services. The company operates through seven full-service branches in Visalia, Porterville, Kingsburg, Fresno, Yuba City, West Sacramento, and Lodi counties in California. Suncrest Bank was founded in 2008 and is based in Visalia, California.

