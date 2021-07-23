Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Set at C$118.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX) received a C$118.00 price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ONEX. Scotiabank increased their target price on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of ONEX traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$94.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,102. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.75. The company has a market cap of C$8.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.29. Onex has a 1 year low of C$56.12 and a 1 year high of C$96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

