OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $77.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price upped by Barclays from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

OneMain stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.94. 13,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,196. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.61. OneMain has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OneMain will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $202,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $45,371,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,917,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,699,000 after acquiring an additional 688,702 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

