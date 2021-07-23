OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Announces Earnings Results

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Shares of OneMain stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,463. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.48. OneMain has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

