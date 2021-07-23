Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

ONDS opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.32 million and a P/E ratio of -12.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88. Ondas has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ondas will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Derek Reisfield bought 5,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,771.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 5,989.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 137,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

