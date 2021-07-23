Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Omnicom's shares have outperformed its industry year to date, partly due to better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in the last three quarters. Consistency and diversity of operations and increased focus on delivering consumer-centric strategic business solutions ensure persistent profitability for Omnicom. The company’s bottom line is gaining from ongoing operating efficiency initiatives in real estate, back office services, procurement and IT areas. Change in business mix resulting from disposition of some non-core or underperforming agencies over the past year, is also aiding the bottom line. However, global presence exposes it to foreign exchange rate risks. Dependence on information technology systems makes it vulnerable to cybersecurity threats. The company’s CRM Execution and Support segment remains a concern.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.67.

OMC opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

