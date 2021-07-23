Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.58. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 657 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $118.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 12.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 63,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

