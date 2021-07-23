OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $22.00. OFG Bancorp shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 2,371 shares traded.

The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arctis Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 963,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04.

About OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

