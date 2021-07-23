OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $22.00. OFG Bancorp shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 2,371 shares traded.
The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.74%.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arctis Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 963,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04.
About OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.
Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.