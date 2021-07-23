ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $3,600.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000975 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,474.39 or 1.00108713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00034257 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000798 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00009447 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

