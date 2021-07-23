Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. Ocugen posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,027,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $69,072.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 895,327 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,096 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $886,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,097,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 247,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,228,160. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.84.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

