Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.18. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

