Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Ocado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

OCDGF stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.