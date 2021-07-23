OAX Price Reaches $0.11 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. OAX has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $586,381.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OAX has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,896,351 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

