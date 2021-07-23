Oasis Petroleum Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $107.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.09.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

