Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 662,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,175,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Sana Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SANA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $334,284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $15,689,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of -1.59. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sana Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.