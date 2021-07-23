Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of FTI Consulting worth $22,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 25.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

FCN opened at $134.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.58. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

