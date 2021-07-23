Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Colfax worth $23,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 151.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 108.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colfax news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,677 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,157. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CFX opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

CFX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

