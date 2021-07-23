Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.35 Million Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 489,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,902 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $23,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 21,428 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $44.13 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

