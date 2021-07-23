Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22.53 Million Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,103 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $22,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Energizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

