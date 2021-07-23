Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 11,410 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $24,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPX by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,748 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SPX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 768,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after acquiring an additional 34,554 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in SPX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of SPXC opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52. SPX Co. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $66.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.