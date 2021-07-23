NOV (NYSE:NOV) Raised to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $15.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NOV. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded NOV from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV opened at $13.74 on Monday. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOV will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NOV by 229.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.