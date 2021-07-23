Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,652 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Zynex worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,468 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,408,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $597.63 million, a P/E ratio of 107.19 and a beta of 0.77. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.46.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYXI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

