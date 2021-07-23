Northern Trust Corp Sells 21,810 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,810 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.80% of VOXX International worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VOXX International in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in VOXX International by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in VOXX International by 99.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VOXX International by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $137.06 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

