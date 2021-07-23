Northern Trust Corp Purchases 10,421 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 13.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $30,241.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,747 shares of company stock worth $234,596. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.56. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $33.34.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.