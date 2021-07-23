Northern Trust Corp Has $3.40 Million Position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,347 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.22% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter worth about $75,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter worth about $98,000.

NYSE:CBD opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.3997 dividend. This is a positive change from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 5.73%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

