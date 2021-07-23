Northern Trust Corp Buys 3,070 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,997,000 after acquiring an additional 261,128 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristow Group stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $783.56 million, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $30.82.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

In other Bristow Group news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,705.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

