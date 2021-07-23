Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.82.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $16.89 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 70,427 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9,106.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

