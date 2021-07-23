NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $163.39 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

