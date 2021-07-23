NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 121,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67,799 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,080,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $866.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $920.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $874.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

