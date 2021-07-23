NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,569,564. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.48.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $649.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.45 billion, a PE ratio of 649.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

