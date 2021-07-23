NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100,701 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after acquiring an additional 72,542 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,636 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,969 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $154.39 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $194.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

