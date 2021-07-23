NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 89.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $238.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.46. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $191.64 and a 1 year high of $239.68. The company has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.39.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

