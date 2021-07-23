NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 39.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,150,000 after purchasing an additional 51,636 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 477,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after purchasing an additional 51,660 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 112,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 96,988 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Shares of BKI opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.