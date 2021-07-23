NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 68,160 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 68,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $43.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.