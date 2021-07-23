Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 159.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 303.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NDLS opened at $12.15 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $552.42 million, a PE ratio of -28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.35.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $90,452 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

