Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Stock Price Up 2%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) rose 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.59. Approximately 564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

NKRKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets raised Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

