Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Price Target Increased to GBX 260 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 258 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LON N91 opened at GBX 226.40 ($2.96) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 232.47. Ninety One Group has a 52-week low of GBX 193.30 ($2.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 299 ($3.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59. The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $5.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In other news, insider Hendrik du Toit purchased 739 shares of Ninety One Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £1,795.77 ($2,346.19). Also, insider Fani Titi sold 49,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total value of £116,793.60 ($152,591.59).

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

