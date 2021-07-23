NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Gap Up to $21.20

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.20, but opened at $22.08. NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGM. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 124,773 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 173.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 291,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 185,185 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after acquiring an additional 413,843 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

