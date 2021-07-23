NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up to $3.65

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.80. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 346 shares changing hands.

NEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.72.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $834.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,465 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth $8,568,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,115 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 79.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,573,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

