NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.43.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

