NextDAO (NAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.32 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $118,611.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001834 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00048947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO's total supply is 2,071,450,359 coins and its circulating supply is 2,031,218,250 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

